Panthers' Spencer Knight: Starring in college
Knight has an 11-4 record with a .940 save percentage in his freshman year with Boston College.
The Panthers expected big things from Knight when they drafted him 13th overall in the 2019 Entry Draft, and the early signs look promising. Knight is second in Hockey East in both save percentage and goals against average (1.73), both behind senior Tyler Wall of UMass Lowell. He is also fourth nationally in save percentage, and the only freshman in the top 10.
