Knight will guard the road goal against Vegas on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 7-2 win over San Jose. The 23-year-old Knight has a 9-7-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.39 goals per game in 2024-25.