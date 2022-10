Knight will guard the road goal during Saturday's game versus the Sabres.

Knight will be making his season debut Saturday. The 21-year-old netminder was decent as Florida's No. 2 option in 2021-22, going 19-9-3 while posting a 2.79 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He'll try to secure his first win of the 2022-23 campaign in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that started its season off with a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.