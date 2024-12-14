Knight will defend the road net versus the Flames on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight is coming off a 29-save effort in a 7-5 win over Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He has a 5-4-1 record with one shutout, a 2.84 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 11 outings this campaign. Calgary sits 27th in the league with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25.