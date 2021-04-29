Knight will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Blackhawks, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Knight was fantastic in his NHL debut April 20 against the Blue Jackets, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a 5-1 win. The 20-year-old rookie will attempt to secure his third career NHL victory in a road matchup with a struggling Chicago club that's lost three of its last four games.
