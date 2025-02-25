Knight will defend the road net against the Predators on Tuesday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Knight has won his last two outings, stopping 51 of 56 shots. He has posted a record of 11-8-1 with two shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Nashville sits 30th in the league with 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25.