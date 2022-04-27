Knight will guard the road goal in Thursday's matchup with the Senators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Knight struggled in his last start Sunday versus Tampa Bay, surrendering five goals on just 17 shots before being replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period of the eventual 8-4 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a road matchup with a surging Ottawa team that's won four straight games.