Knight will defend the road crease against Seattle on Saturday.

Knight has taken over for Sergei Bobrovsky as the Panthers' No. 1 goaltender this season -- Knight is 7-3-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .919 save percentage, much better than Bobrovsky's splits of 4-6-1/3.85/.878. Knight will take on the red-hot Kraken, who have won seven games in a row and have been filling the net at a 3.78 goals per game clip this season.