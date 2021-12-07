Knight will guard the road cage during Tuesday's matchup with the Blues.

Knight was a little shaky in his last start Nov. 27 against Seattle, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 20-year-old backstop will try to secure his seventh victory of the year in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 2.85 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.