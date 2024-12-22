Share Video

Knight will defend the road net Sunday against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It'll be just the second start in eight games for Knight, who's 5-5-1 with an .890 save percentage and 2.85 GAA on the season. The 23-year-old netminder will have a tough task against a Tampa Bay team averaging a league-best four goals per game.

