Knight will defend the road net Sunday against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
It'll be just the second start in eight games for Knight, who's 5-5-1 with an .890 save percentage and 2.85 GAA on the season. The 23-year-old netminder will have a tough task against a Tampa Bay team averaging a league-best four goals per game.
