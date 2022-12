Knight will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road game against Winnipeg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Knight will make a third straight start after stopping 67 of 69 shots in wins over Vancouver and Seattle. He has a posted a record of 8-3-3 this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Winnipeg has been strong at home this year with a mark of 9-3-0.