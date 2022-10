Knight will guard the road goal during Saturday's preseason finale versus Tampa Bay, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Knight was pretty solid in his last preseason appearance Saturday against the Hurricanes, turning aside 43 of the 47 shots he faced. The 21-year-old American should once again see around 30 starts as the Panthers' No. 2 option in goal behind Sergei Bobrovsky in 2022-23.