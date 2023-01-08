Knight will guard the road crease Sunday against the Stars.
Knight earned a win in his last start, allowing three goals on 36 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Coyotes. The 21-year-old netminder is 9-6-3 with a .908 save percentage this season. He'll take on a Stars team that was shut out in their last game Wednesday against the Ducks.
