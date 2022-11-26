Knight will guard the home crease against St. Louis on Saturday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Knight has been the better of the two Florida goalies this season, as he has outplayed the veteran Sergei Bobrovsky. Knight is 6-3-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .922 save percentage and with the Saturday start, will have started in six of the Panthers' last nine games. He will face the Blues, who have lost two in a row, and have averaged 2.85 goals per game.