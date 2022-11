Knight will patrol the home crease Wednesday against the Bruins, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Knight will try to slow down a Boston team that has won seven straight games and leads the league with a 17-2-0 record. The Panthers netminder has gone 0-3-1 in his past three appearances, including one in relief. He has a 5-3-1 record this season with a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage.