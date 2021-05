Knight allowed one goal on 37 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Knight gave up a goal to Ross Colton on the Lightning's first shot. After that, the 20-year-old goalie stopped 36 straight shots to help keep Florida's season going. The first-round pick from 2019 pulled off a fairly strong result, something the Panthers have lacked from both Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger so far. Don't be surprised if Knight gets the starting nod again in Tampa for Wednesday's Game 6.