Knight stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Knight gave up a goal to Dakota Joshua in the second period, but the Panthers never let the Canucks back in. After losing his last two starts in overtime, this was a good bounce-back for Knight. He improved to 7-3-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 13 outings. The 21-year-old has an increasingly strong grip on the starting role in goal for the Panthers. Their next game is Saturday versus the streaking Kraken.
