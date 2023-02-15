Knight stopped 22 of 27 shots in a 6-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Knight surrendered at least a goal in each period, including two markers on seven shots in the third frame. St. Louis' final goal was scored on an empty net. The 21-year-old goaltender fell to 9-8-3 with a 3.16 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 20 games with Florida this season. Knight, who had a stint with AHL Charlotte that ended Jan. 23 and then suffered an upper-body injury, was playing for the Panthers for the first time since Jan. 8. He has a 2.01 GAA and a .918 save percentage in his two games with Charlotte.