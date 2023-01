Knight (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

The Panthers have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Knight's injury, but now that he's on IR, he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum. Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Lyon will operate as Florida's top two netminders until Knight, who's gone 9-12-1 while posting a 3.26 GAA and an .895 save percentage this season, is cleared to return.