Knight surrendered two goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

The Panthers only converted one of 42 shots against Karel Vejmelka, leaving Knight with a hard-luck loss. He's now given up 10 goals on 99 shots across four starts while posting a 3-1-0 record. The 21-year-old Knight should continue to push for a timeshare with Sergei Bobrovsky, who seems likely to start Thursday's game in San Jose since Knight has received two starts in a row.