Knight shut out Team Canada 2-0 on Tuesday, as Team USA won gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He made 34 saves.

Knight was a brick wall for most of the tournament, pitching three shutouts while recording a dazzling .939 save percentage and 1.63 GAA through seven appearances. As evidenced by his dominant play both at Boston College and the World Juniors, the 2019 No. 13 overall pick by the Panthers has an incredibly bright future ahead of him.