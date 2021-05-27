Knight made 20 saves on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning in Game 6. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Knight suffered his first loss in six career games, and it was due to a lack of goal support as the Panthers' usually lively offense fell flat on the road. The 20-year-old goalie gave up 12 goals in his six games between the regular season and playoffs. With Chris Driedger expected to be allowed to walk as a free agent, Knight has a good chance of opening next year as backup Sergei Bobrovsky in a worst-case scenario.