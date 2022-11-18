Knight stopped 16 of 17 shots after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the season period of Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Stars.

Bobrovsky was victimized by some poor defensive play in front of him and gave up four goals before getting the hook, but Knight played well enough to at least give the Panthers a chance to rally. Unfortunately, the one goal he allowed proved to be the game-winner, saddling him with the loss. The 21-year-old continues to out-perform his veteran teammate, and through eight appearances this season Knight sports a 5-3-0 record with a 2.25 GAA and .923 save percentage.