Knight will be between the pipes for Saturday's home game against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Knight will make his third start of the season after picking up wins against the Islanders and Sabres in his previous two outings. He has stopped 48 of 53 shots so far in 2022-23. Knight has a 1-1-0 record against the Senators in his career with a 4.00 GAA and an .877 save percentage.