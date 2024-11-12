Knight will guard the cage at home versus the Devils on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After Sergei Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, all signs pointed to the veteran getting the nod but it seems Knight will go instead against New Jersey. In five outings this year, the 23-year-old backstop is 3-1-0 with a 2.79 GAA and .902 save percentage. Depending on how head coach Paul Maurice wants to rotate his goalies, Knight could get 2-3 more starts in November.