Knight will guard the road net against Vancouver on Thursday.

Knight has a 6-3-3 record, 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He's going through a rough patch though where he's surrendered 15 goals over his last four games. The Canucks are likely to keep up the pressure too, given that they have the sixth-best offense with 3.48 goals per game.