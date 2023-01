Knight allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 5-3 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Knight surrendered two goals on 10 shots in the second period. He's been beaten at least three times in each of his last four outings, but at least Knight snapped his three-game losing streak Tuesday. The 21-year-old is 9-6-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage in 18 contests in 2022-23.