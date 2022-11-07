Knight allowed three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks beat him twice in 27 seconds in the second period and Isac Lundestrom added a penalty shot in the third to account for the damage against Knight. He's allowed 13 goals through five games this season, posting a 4-1-0 record thanks to a strong offense in front of him. The 21-year-old has seen a clear backup role to Sergei Bobrovsky, so Knight shouldn't typically be expected to draw more than one start a week. The Panthers have two games in the next seven days, hosting the Hurricanes on Wednesday and the Oilers on Saturday.