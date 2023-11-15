Lorentz posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Lorentz helped out on Kevin Stenlund's game-winning goal in the third period. All three of Lorentz's points this season have come over seven appearances in November. The 27-year-old forward has added 10 shots on net, 13 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests as a fixture on the Panthers' fourth line.
More News
-
Panthers' Steven Lorentz: First Florida goal a game-winner•
-
Panthers' Steven Lorentz: Shipped to Panthers•
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Gets two points Thursday•
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Buries goal Thursday•
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Finds twine in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Scores in win over Jets•