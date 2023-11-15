Lorentz posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Lorentz helped out on Kevin Stenlund's game-winning goal in the third period. All three of Lorentz's points this season have come over seven appearances in November. The 27-year-old forward has added 10 shots on net, 13 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests as a fixture on the Panthers' fourth line.