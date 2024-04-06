Lorentz is battling an illness and will miss Saturday's game against Boston, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Lorentz has a goal, three points and 67 hits in 36 appearances this season. Due to Lorentz's illness, Jonah Gadjovich will draw into the lineup versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Panthers' Steven Lorentz: Gets back into lineup•
-
Panthers' Steven Lorentz: Chips in with helper•
-
Panthers' Steven Lorentz: First Florida goal a game-winner•
-
Panthers' Steven Lorentz: Shipped to Panthers•
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Gets two points Thursday•
-
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Buries goal Thursday•