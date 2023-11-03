Lorentz scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Acquired from the Sharks in the offseason in the Anthony Duclair trade, Lorentz waited until his ninth game as a Panther to pick up his first point, and he needed a lot of puck luck to do it -- James Reimer couldn't corral his wobbly shot and the puck bounced off the crossbar and the goalie's back and skate before finally sliding across the line. Lorentz is filling a fourth-line role in Florida and isn't being counted on for offense, but the 27-year-old did score a career-high 10 goals and 19 points in 80 games last season.