Lorentz notched three hits and logged 6:11 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.
After being a healthy scratch for 11 straight games, Lorentz got a chance to play Saturday because Matthew Tkachuk (undisclosed) and Kevin Stenlund (illness) were unavailable. The 27-year-old Lorentz has contributed one goal, two assists, 22 shots on net and 44 hits across 29 appearances this campaign.
