Lorentz is no longer under the weather but will serve as a healthy scratch versus Ottawa on Tuesday, per NHL.com.
Lorentz hasn't registered a point for the Senators since Nov. 14 against the Sharks, though he has only played 21 games over that stretch. Still, given his limited offensive upside, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by the decision to leave Lorentz out of the lineup.
