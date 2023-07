Florida acquired Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick from San Jose on Saturday in exchange for Anthony Duclair, RDS.ca reports.

Lorentz generated 10 goals, 19 points, 111 shots on net and 133 hits in 80 games with the Sharks last season. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 2023-24 campaign. Lorentz is slated to occupy a bottom-six forward spot with the Panthers.