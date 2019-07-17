Panthers' Thomas Schemitsch: Lands one-year deal
Schemitsch earned a one-year, two-way contract from Florida on Wednesday.
Schemitsch set career highs this season in assists (15) and points (24), but still wasn't able to earn a call-up. The blueliner is still looking to make his NHL debut, which could be difficult with Josh Brown and Ian McCoshen likely both ahead of him on the organization's depth chart.
