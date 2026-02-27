Panthers' Tobias Bjornfot: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjornfot (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve prior to Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Bjornfot landed on injured reserve just before the Olympic break, but the time off allowed him to limit his absence to one game. He'll now resume his competition with Donovan Sebrango for the last spot on the Panthers' blue line.
