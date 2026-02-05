Bjornfot (undisclosed) was injured Wednesday versus the Bruins and is unlikely to play Thursday versus the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It sounds like the Panthers' lineup will be rotated pretty heavily for the second half of the back-to-back, but Bjornfot looks to be the least likely to play. That should open the door for Donovan Sebrango to check into the lineup on the third pairing. Bjornfot's status for after the Olympic break is unlikely to be determined until the team reconvenes in the latter half of February.