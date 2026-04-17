Panthers' Tobias Bjornfot: Heading back to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjornfot was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Bjornfot will rejoin the Checkers ahead of the start of their playoff run. The 25-year-old had four points over 19 NHL contests this season, his most appearances in any year since 2021-22.
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