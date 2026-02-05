Panthers' Tobias Bjornfot: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjornfot (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Bjornfot had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lightning after he sustained an injury against the Bruins on Wednesday. However, his move to injured reserve won't impact his return timetable due to the Olympic break, and the transaction allows the Panthers to recall Mikulas Hovorka to provide additional depth against Tampa Bay.
