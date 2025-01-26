Now Playing

Bjornfot was loaned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

Bjornfot was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 7-2 win over San Jose. With Aaron Ekblad (upper body) back in the lineup, the Panthers still have Adam Boqvist as an extra defender. Bjornfot hasn't earned a point in eight NHL appearances this season while posting eight shots on goal, five blocked shots and 10 hits.

