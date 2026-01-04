Bjornfot has been recalled from AHL Charlotte by the Panthers, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bjornfot began the season in the NHL as the extra defenseman but did not see the ice. Now, with Seth Jones (upper body) expected to miss Sunday's game against the Avalanche, the 24-year-old Bjornfot has been recalled from the AHL to likely fill that same extra defenseman role for as long as Jones has to miss. He has one goal and six assists in 22 games with Charlotte.