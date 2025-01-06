Bjornfot was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.
Niko Mikkola (upper body) has missed the last four games, and Aaron Ekblad was absent from Sunday's practice for an undisclosed reason. The Panthers will assess how both defenders feel after the morning skate before determining their availability for Monday's matchup versus Colorado, but Bjornfot's presence isn't an encouraging sign. The 23-year-old Bjornfot has two goals and 11 points in 27 AHL appearances this season.
