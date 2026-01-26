Bjornfot scored twice in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Prior to Sunday, Bjornfot had just one goal in the first 138 games of his NHL career. He hadn't earned a point since the 2022-23 campaign with the Kings, when he had one assist over 10 outings. The defenseman provided an unlikely spark, scoring the opening and closing goals of the Panthers' win. He's added seven shots on net, four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five contests this season. Bjornfot is likely to stick in the lineup as a third-pairing defenseman while Seth Jones (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) are out, though Donovan Sebrango could push him for playing time.