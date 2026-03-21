Nosek logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Nosek picked up his first point of the season in his ninth outing. The 33-year-old missed nearly five months to begin the campaign while recovering from a knee injury. He's added just one shot on net, 27 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Nosek is firmly in a bottom-six role and won't be a fantasy candidate in the vast majority of formats.