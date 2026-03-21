Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Garners first assist of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nosek logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.
Nosek picked up his first point of the season in his ninth outing. The 33-year-old missed nearly five months to begin the campaign while recovering from a knee injury. He's added just one shot on net, 27 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Nosek is firmly in a bottom-six role and won't be a fantasy candidate in the vast majority of formats.
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