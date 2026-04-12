Nosek scored twice and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nosek hadn't scored in his first 19 games of the campaign. He changed that at 1:32 of the second period with what would end up being the game-winning tally, and he added an empty-netter late in the third. Nosek has four points, eight shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-8 rating over 20 appearances since he recovered from a knee injury, and he's been able to play regularly due to the Panthers' ever-growing list of injuries to other forwards late in the year.