Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Pots first two goals of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nosek scored twice and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Nosek hadn't scored in his first 19 games of the campaign. He changed that at 1:32 of the second period with what would end up being the game-winning tally, and he added an empty-netter late in the third. Nosek has four points, eight shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-8 rating over 20 appearances since he recovered from a knee injury, and he's been able to play regularly due to the Panthers' ever-growing list of injuries to other forwards late in the year.
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