Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Shifts to non-roster injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nosek (knee) was moved to non-roster, injured reserve Tuesday.
Nosek is not expected back in the lineup until mid-December, so his designation for non-roster, injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the depth forward on the shelf, the Cats signed Noah Gregor to a one-year, two-way deal to bolster the lineup. Once cleared to play, Nosek should be capable of claiming a bottom-six spot in the Panthers' lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Set to miss several months•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Staying with Cup champs•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Two helpers in Game 1 win•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Set to return for Game 1•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Back out of lineup•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: On track to return against Rangers•