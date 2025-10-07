Nosek (knee) was moved to non-roster, injured reserve Tuesday.

Nosek is not expected back in the lineup until mid-December, so his designation for non-roster, injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the depth forward on the shelf, the Cats signed Noah Gregor to a one-year, two-way deal to bolster the lineup. Once cleared to play, Nosek should be capable of claiming a bottom-six spot in the Panthers' lineup.