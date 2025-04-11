Nosek's point drought is up to 20 games after he was held scoreless in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Spring hasn't brought any heat to Nosek's scoring. During the drought, he has just 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating, though he has doled out 40 hits. The 32-year-old is in a bottom-six role when he plays, and he was scratched nine straight times between March 13 and April 1. Sam Bennett's (upper body) absence will likely keep Nosek in the lineup for the rest of the regular season, but he could get pinched out in the postseason. He has managed a mere nine points with 45 shots on net and 81 hits over 58 appearances.