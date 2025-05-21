Nosek collected two assists Tuesday in the Panthers' 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After helping to set up what proved to be the game-winner by A.J. Greer early in the second period, Nosek fed Eetu Luostarinen from behind the net late in the third for Florida's final tally of the night. It was Nosek's first multi-point performance since Jan. 21, and after sitting out the Panthers' first eight playoff games, the veteran checking-line forward has chipped in three assists in six postseason contests.