site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-tommy-cross-assigned-to-ahl-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Tommy Cross: Assigned to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cross was assigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday.
Cross will head to the minors after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2015-16.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read