Panthers' Troy Brouwer: Bruises bodies in win
Brouwer threw six hits during a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
The output tied a season-high that Brouwer set on Feb. 10th, and also extended his team lead in points with a total of 110. The veteran winger has only one point in his last 20 games but still attempts to impact the game in other ways in his spot on the fourth line.
